Day of Tree Care with Verdant Venice Group

Join the Venice Chamber in Action Committee and Venice Verdant Group for a day of tree care: mulching, watering, weeding, planting and cleaning! 

The event will take place on July 23 from 8-10 a.m., with participants meeting at the Venice Farmers Marker parking lot; 

Participants are asked to bring gardening equipment, including gloves, a hat, water, a wheelbarrow, shovel, hoses and weeding tools if you have any. 

For questions or more information, please reach out to ashley.mcgullam@gmail.com, or call 818-669-0670

