July 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@tavernonmainsm).

Tavern on Main Reopens!

Soft opening hours in place until July 8

By Dolores Quintana

Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has reopened its doors in its new form. 

The business, located at 2907 Main Street, is in a soft opening period per co-owner Lance Sellers with hours 10:00 a.m. to midnight until Friday, July 8, which is the official opening date. 

On Friday, the standard hours of operation will take effect which are 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 a.m. and they will bring back their happy hour and brunch starting on that date. During a phone conversation with Sellars, we found out that there was no advertising for the soft open, they just opened their doors for the local residents to be pleasantly surprised that the Tavern was back and as training for their staff. 

Sellars said “When you think of Tavern, we want you to think of sports, entertainment and good food. That’s going to be our slogan. Moving forward, we will have every sports package [on television] known to man. So if it’s playing, we’ll be able to show it. We’re going to do a happy hour every day, and mimosas every day. It’s all about the atmosphere and good food.” 

He added that he wanted Tavern to keep that neighborhood bar feel. 

Rick’s Tavern on Main closed in April after 25 years in business with the former owner Howard Alpert selling the bar to Sellars.

“It’s at that age where it’s time to start enjoying life, due to some health issues. I will miss everybody, we tresure the relationships we have formed over the year, and appreciate the patronage we had,” Alpert said in April. “Let’s support the new ‘Tavern on Main’!”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Newsom Signs Sen. Ben Allen’s Pollution Bill That Places Recycling Costs on Producers Rather Than Municipalities

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Senate Bill 54 calls on the producers of specific materials to form a Producer Responsibility Organization  By Sam Catanzaro California...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Emblem Program to Identify Legal Cannabis Business

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Placards will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed Last week, Los Angeles...
News

Del Rey Home Under Construction Catches Fire

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

No injuries reported in Monday night fire LAFD crews put out a fire that broke out at a Del Rey...
News, Video

Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022

July 5, 2022

Read more
July 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean *...

4112 Del Rey Avenue. Photo: LoopNet
News, Real Estate

LaTerra Development Buys Marina del Rey Office Complex, Plans to Build 200 Apartments

July 2, 2022

Read more
July 2, 2022

33,550 square feet of space purchased by developer By Dolores Quintana LaTerra Development has made an additional purchase in Marina...
News, Real Estate

State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

255,000 new units to be built under new plan By Dolores Quintana  As of June 30, the City of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@jose.huizar).
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Real Estate Developer Guilty of Fraud, Bribery and Obstruction for Paying $500,000 in Cash to City Officials

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

David Lee charged in connection to José Huizar bribes A real estate developer and one of his companies were found...

Daily Harvest's French Lentil + Leek Crumbles meal kit. Photo. Daily-harvest.com.
News

Daily Harvest Recalls Meal Kits Handed out at Venice Event Following 470 Cases of Mysterious Illness

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Direct-to-consumer meal kit company under fire for handling of outbreak tied to lentil and leek meal kit By Sam Catanzaro...
Crime, News

Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says ​​Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
News

LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...

Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Food & Drink, News

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to...

The Flannery dry aged ribeye kit from American Beauty. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Food & Drink, News

Venice Steakhouse Offering Summer Grill Kits

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

American Beauty’s grill kits available through Labor Day Bring the steakhouse to the barbeque with grill kits from a popular...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR