Venice Steakhouse Offering Summer Grill Kits

American Beauty’s grill kits available through Labor Day

Bring the steakhouse to the barbeque with grill kits from a popular Venice restaurant.

American Beauty has launched Summer Grill Kits! The Venice steakhouse has curated three specific kits, plus a variety of a la carte items, to throw on the grill.

“From burgers to ribs, steaks with sides, desserts and drinks, American Beauty has every bit covered and has done all the prep so that all there’s left to do fire up the grill and get cookin’!” the restaurant said.

THE KITS: (each serves 2)

Steakhouse Burger Kit | $75

Everything you need to make 2 Steakhouse Burgers, Stuffed Hashbrown, Watermelon Salad, Strawberry Shortcake.

Baby Back Ribs Kit | $85

Everything you need to make a full rack of Heritage Pork Baby Back Ribs, Stuffed Hashbrown, Watermelon Salad, Strawberry Shortcake.

Flannery Dry Aged Ribeye Kit | $125

Everything you need to make 2 Flannery Dry Aged 14oz Ribeye Steaks, Stuffed Hashbrown, Watermelon Salad, Strawberry Shortcake

A la carte options are also available,, including shrimp skewers, wood grilled flatbread, stuffed hashbrown, individual steaks, house fermented steak sauce and a whole burnt cheesecake.

In the drinks department, take home a 32oz beer growler of any draft beer on tap or get cocktails to go. The bottled and batched Can I Kick It? (London Dry Gin, St Germain, Blood Orange, Lemon) and Daisy (Reposado Tequila, Mezcal, Lime, Chili Salt) are 16oz, $28 and serve 3-4 cocktails.

American Beauty Summer Grill Kits + a la carte items are available for pre-order on Tock for pickup 7 days a week at 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. now through Labor Day.