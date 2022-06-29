June 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The Marina Del Rey 4th of July Fireworks. Photo: visitmdr.com.

Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside 

By Ashley Sloan 

Pacific Palisades 

The Pacific Palisades will be hosting its 74th annual July 4th Celebration this year. Many events and activities take place throughout the day, concluding with a firework show. 
One of the featured events is the parade on Sunset Blvd starting at 2 p.m. During the parade, at 3 p.m., a WWII fighter plane will fly over the palisades parade. Patriotic Pups will be marching in the parade for the 26th year. 

Another scheduled event is Kids on Bikes. In front of Pali Elementary School, a contest for the best-decorated bike or scooter will take place at 1 to 1:15 p.m. 

Also, Will Rogers 5k, 10k, and Kids Fun Run run will return for the 44th year. The 5k and 10k will start at 8:15 a.m. on the fourth at Palisades Recreation Center. 

For more information and to register, visit palisades4th.com 

In addition, Palisades Village will be putting on a 4th of July Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities will take place on Swarthmore Avenue – complementing the Independence Day parade – and feature live musical entertainment, fun photo moments, star-spangled crafts, face painting, balloon art and more. 

Culver City 

Culver City will kick off its 4th of July celebrations early on Sunday, July 3rd with the 52nd annual Firework Extravaganza. The celebration is hosted by the Exchange Club of Culver City and the event will include live music, food, and fireworks. The show will take place at West Los Angeles College. The gate will open at 3:30 and the show will start at dusk. 
For more information, visit culverexchange.org 

Marina Del Rey 

The 2022 Marina Del Rey 4th of July Fireworks will be taking place on the waterfront at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be going for 20 minutes and can be seen from Venice Pier, Playa Vista, and Dockweiler Beach. Fisherman’s village and Burton Chase Park will have synchronized music to the fireworks during the show. 

To have a closer look at the fireworks, City Cruises will be hosting special rides on Monday. Also, yachts are available for charter on the 4th. 

For more information, visit visitmdr.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey

Venice

In addition, Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach will be taking place on July 4th at Venice Beach Recreation Center. The competition will start at 7 a.m. and will finish at 1:00 p.m. “The Man of Steel”, a legend bodybuilder, will be the featured guest. The event is free for the public to watch and to enter the contest, the fee is $120. 

For more information and to sign up, visit musclebeachvenice.com 

Santa Monica 

Santa Monica will be hosting its 15th annual Parade on Main Street. On Monday, the parade will start at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at noon. In addition, starting on July 1st, Santa Monica Pier’s Ferris Wheel will display an American Flag in front of the wheel. Every night until the 5th, the flag will be lit up daily from around 8:15 p.m. to midnight. 

For more information, visit mainstreetsm.com 

El Segundo 

El Segundo will be hosting its annual Fourth of July Event this year at Stevenson and Softball Field in Recreation Park. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 9 p.m.. 

Many activities will be organized including: water balloons, a hula hoop contest, sack races, pie and watermelon eating competitions. At the event, there will be live music and food trucks. 

To join the celebration, wristbands are required. They can be purchased from July 1st to July 3rd at the Clubhouse and Checkout Building in Recreation Park.

 It is suggested to bring a blanket to sit on throughout the day. 

For more information about the event, visit elsegundo.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5629/268322?curm=7&cury=20 2

