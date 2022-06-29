California Credit Union Awards Grant to Venice Teacher

Building electric circuit friendship detectors and applying engineering principles to solve real world problems are Westside school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2022 Teacher Grant program. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles County.

The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Westside Teacher Grant recipients include:

Jessica Gutierrez, Santa Monica High School: High school students will build an electric circuit board “friendship detector” as an experiential science and physics project.

Brent Rojo, Venice High School: Seniors will build solutions to real world problems using engineering principles in their Engineering Design class.

“The creativity and passion of these grant programs inspire all of us. We congratulate each of these educators who are so committed to finding new ways to excite, support, and connect with their students,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “After 90 years of supporting the education community, we never fail to be amazed at the dedication our teachers bring to their students, and wish all of them success in bringing these projects to life.”

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $155,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.