June 25, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield

By Dolores Quintana

Helio has begun construction on a new project in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. It is a multifamily residential project which will replace three single family homes and a triplex at 3301 Canfield, near the intersection of National and Canfield Avenue. 

The new complex will be six stories tall and contain 50 three bedroom units with parking for 25 vehicles. This development will be taking advantage of Transit Oriented Communities Incentives which will allow the six story building in the area which would normally go against current zoning ordinances. The developers will have to reserve five of the units in the complex for extremely low income level renters as deed restricted affordable housing. 

Reed Architectural Group designed the project and according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building is composed of five levels of wood framing that sit about a concrete podium. The design is of the immensely popular contemporary low rise structure and will include several outdoor decks and a gym as resident amenities.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Studio One Eleven.
News, Real Estate

Site Cleared for Venice Affordable Housing Development on Lincoln

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Prior property demolished at 2467-2472 Lincoln Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice Community Housing Corp. has begun construction of a new...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Los Angeles County (via NY Post).
Crime, News

Venice Victim of Vehicular Crime Blames Gascón for Light Sentencing

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

17-year-old was convicted and sentenced to five to seven months in a juvenile probation camp By Dolores Quintana A woman...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Japanese Shaved Ice Experience Coming to Venice for Two Days Soon

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Wanderlust hosting Kakigori pop up July 2 and 3 By Dolores Quintana  For the July 2 and 3, Culinary Curation,...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Beach Towel With Ice Cream Purchase on Venice Boardwalk

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

An ice cream shop on the Venice Beach Boardwalk is giving away a free beach towel with any purchase!  According...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Bonin Requests Lease Extension for a Bridge Home Homeless Shelter

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Motion currently pending in City Council committee  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is pushing to extend...
News, Video

Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote: YO! Venice Show – June 20th, 2022

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote* 150 Delayed Lax Flights On...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

One Beverly Hills aerial view. Rendering: Alagem Capital Group.
News, Real Estate

$2 Billion Luxe Hotel Coming to Former Robinsons-May Property in Beverly Hills

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

One Beverly Hills expected to be completed in 2027 By Dolores Quintana Aman, a luxury hotel brand with a twist,...
News, Real Estate

Venice Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Venice families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR