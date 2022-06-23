June 24, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public. 

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles City Council this week passed a law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public. 

The motion, originally introduced by Councilmember Joe Buscaino, passed City Council Tuesday with a 9-3 vote. 

“Operating a for-profit enterprise on public streets intended for transportation and access is not an unavoidable consequence of being homeless. Every other business in the city is subjected to numerous restrictions and regulations that business owners must comply with, and this ordinance is no different,” Buscaino said in a statement following the Tuesday vote.

The dissenting votes came from Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Curren Price and Mike Bonin. Bonin, who represents Venice and much of the Westside, was not immediately available for comment.  

The ordinance is modeled on a Long Beach law prohibiting the assembly, disassembly, sale, offer of sale, and distribution of bicycles and bicycle parts on public property.

Buscaino says his law is intended to prevent bicycle chop shops, in which individuals disassemble stolen bicycles and sell the parts on sidewalks and other public spaces. He argues the ordinance would give the Los Angeles Police Department a “necessary tool” to decrease the number of bicycle thefts in the city. 

Under the proposed ordinance, which must be signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti before becoming law, a “chop shop” is defined as a place containing:

  • three or more bicycles
  • a bicycle frame with the gear cables or brake cables cut
  • two or more bicycles with parts missing
  • five or more bicycle parts.
  • The law does not apply to a person in possession of a single bicycle, which is being repaired as a result of a malfunction that occurred while they rode the bicycle. 

“The sole purpose of the repair shall be to restore the Bicycle to its operational form and enable the Person to resume riding the Bicycle,” reads the ordinance. 

In addition, the law does not apply to an individual operating under a valid City business license or permit authorizing such activities.

in Crime, News, Transportation
Related Posts
Photo: Los Angeles County (via NY Post).
Crime, News

Venice Victim of Vehicular Crime Blames Gascón for Light Sentencing

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

17-year-old was convicted and sentenced to five to seven months in a juvenile probation camp By Dolores Quintana A woman...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Japanese Shaved Ice Experience Coming to Venice for Two Days Soon

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Wanderlust hosting Kakigori pop up July 2 and 3 By Dolores Quintana  For the July 2 and 3, Culinary Curation,...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Beach Towel With Ice Cream Purchase on Venice Boardwalk

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

An ice cream shop on the Venice Beach Boardwalk is giving away a free beach towel with any purchase!  According...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Bonin Requests Lease Extension for a Bridge Home Homeless Shelter

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Motion currently pending in City Council committee  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is pushing to extend...
News, Video

Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote: YO! Venice Show – June 20th, 2022

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote* 150 Delayed Lax Flights On...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

One Beverly Hills aerial view. Rendering: Alagem Capital Group.
News, Real Estate

$2 Billion Luxe Hotel Coming to Former Robinsons-May Property in Beverly Hills

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

One Beverly Hills expected to be completed in 2027 By Dolores Quintana Aman, a luxury hotel brand with a twist,...
News, Real Estate

Venice Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Venice families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open...

The encampment at Centennial Park in Venice, seen in March. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
News

Encampment at Centennial Park Cleared

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41 of 66 residents moved to interim housing By Dolores Quintana  City officials have cleared a homeless encampment at Centennial...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR