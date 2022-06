An ice cream shop on the Venice Beach Boardwalk is giving away a free beach towel with any purchase!

According to the Venice Chamber of Commerice, stop by Ben & Jerry’s Venice all through the month of June to get a free beach towel with any ice cream purchase. The towel can be seen in the photo above.

Ben & Jerry’s on Venice Beach is located at 1307 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. The store is opening 12-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12-8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the weekends.