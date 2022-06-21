June 21, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Bonin Requests Lease Extension for a Bridge Home Homeless Shelter

Motion currently pending in City Council committee 

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is pushing to extend the lease for the A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. 

On June 17, Bonin submitted a motion to City Council’s Information, Technology and General Services and General Services Committee to extend the lease for the site, located at 100 Sunset Avenue. 

The motion calls for the Department of General Services (GSD) to negotiate and execute a new or amend an existing lease agreement with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro), the proprietor of the lot. In addition, the motion calls for the GSD to negotiate and execute a sublease agreement with People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), the operator of the shelter. 

The 154-bed shelter opened in February of 2020 on the 3.15-acre lot that takes up an entire block between Pacific Avenue and Main Street south of Sunset Avenue. MTA closed the lot in 2015 after receiving multiple offers from developers interested in the site. The property can be used temporarily for housing, however, because there is no deal in place.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...
News, Video

Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote: YO! Venice Show – June 20th, 2022

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote* 150 Delayed Lax Flights On...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

One Beverly Hills aerial view. Rendering: Alagem Capital Group.
News, Real Estate

$2 Billion Luxe Hotel Coming to Former Robinsons-May Property in Beverly Hills

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

One Beverly Hills expected to be completed in 2027 By Dolores Quintana Aman, a luxury hotel brand with a twist,...
News, Real Estate

Venice Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Venice families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open...

The encampment at Centennial Park in Venice, seen in March. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
News

Encampment at Centennial Park Cleared

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41 of 66 residents moved to interim housing By Dolores Quintana  City officials have cleared a homeless encampment at Centennial...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its...
News, Video

Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances*  Venice Art...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
News, Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR