Bonin Requests Lease Extension for a Bridge Home Homeless Shelter

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is pushing to extend the lease for the A Bridge Home shelter in Venice.

On June 17, Bonin submitted a motion to City Council’s Information, Technology and General Services and General Services Committee to extend the lease for the site, located at 100 Sunset Avenue.

The motion calls for the Department of General Services (GSD) to negotiate and execute a new or amend an existing lease agreement with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro), the proprietor of the lot. In addition, the motion calls for the GSD to negotiate and execute a sublease agreement with People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), the operator of the shelter.

The 154-bed shelter opened in February of 2020 on the 3.15-acre lot that takes up an entire block between Pacific Avenue and Main Street south of Sunset Avenue. MTA closed the lot in 2015 after receiving multiple offers from developers interested in the site. The property can be used temporarily for housing, however, because there is no deal in place.