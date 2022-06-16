June 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!

By Nick Antonicello

Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open drug use and crime was unexpectedly cleared, cleaned and fenced this week as all the tents have been removed, while some have relocated on the sidewalk next to the old Kim’s market and some of the stationary vehicles still remain along South Venice Boulevard.

But for now, mission accomplished!

This week there were several LAPD vehicles in the Library parking lot monitoring the situation as one side has been fenced and the other side yellow-taped.

According to LAPD, most of the campers were offered housing of some kind while others opted out and just left.

The park became a permanent camping ground last November and by January had as many as 100 tents and stationary vehicles.

Employees at the Library had complained bitterly about the situation as visitation to the facility decreased for fear of being accosted or approached by transients.

Tents then began to be installed in front of the library as well as the grassy areas that intersected with Venice Boulevard.

Tenants and homeowners along South Venice Boulevard became virtual hostages in their own homes as the sidewalks became littered with bike parts and residents complained to city officials as well as to the Mayor’s Office, and to Councilman Mike Bonin.

These calls and e-mails for the most were ignored.

Even the VNC’s Homeless Committee failed to weigh-in as well as the VNC itself, disappointing the community and the public outcry for action.

Now, the park has been fenced-off and hopefully renovated, rehabilitated and landscaped for public use and consumption.

This was the second major encampment that fouled Venice in the last 24-months after the initial debacle at the beach that was cleared by Sheriff Alex Villanueva and this clean-up apparently was directed by the Mayor’s Office.

As with the initial clean-up at the beach, many of the campers try to find another spot to settle.

Hopefully that will not be the case this time.

Venice has had its sufficient share of hosting these illegal outdoor camps that breed drug use and crime, preventing parents and seniors access to the community space like the beach or the library’s facilities.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian and covers stories of local concern to the community. He has been following the Centennial Park saga since late 2021. He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, Opinion
Related Posts
The encampment at Centennial Park in Venice, seen in March. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
News

Encampment at Centennial Park Cleared

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41 of 66 residents moved to interim housing By Dolores Quintana  City officials have cleared a homeless encampment at Centennial...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...
Opinion

The New Math: How Does Caruso Get to Victory in a One-on-One Race With Karen Bass?

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

By Nick Antonicello After a $45 million investment in a race he was expected to win, Republican-turned, independent-turned Democrat Rick...

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its...
News, Video

Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances*  Venice Art...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
News, Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Photo: One Shot Productions//Douglas Elliman Realty
News, Real Estate

Actor Patrick John Flueger Lists Marina del Rey Apartment

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

$2.2 million price tag for “Chicago PD” actor’s home By Dolores Quintana Actor Patrick John Flueger, who stars in “Chicago...
News, Real Estate

How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News, Real Estate

Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff  Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...
News

State Fast Food Workers Poised to Get Bargaining Power

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California By...
Crime, News

Man Holds up Lincoln Boulevard Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult...
News, Opinion

Column: It’s Caruso/Bass for Mayor, Darling/Park for CD-11, Rest of the Field Is Eliminated as We Brace for a November Runoff!

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Villanueva/Luna locked in a tight battle for LA County sheriff! Hertzberg/Horvath headed for runoff for LA County Supervisor! Pullen-Miles leads...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR