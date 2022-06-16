June 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor

By Dolores Quintana

The ballots are still being counted in Los Angeles’ primary election. The latest group of mail-in ballots has put Representative Karen Bass in first place over billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Originally, Caruso was in first place and had a five-point lead, but Bass’ percentage of votes has only increased in the weeks since election night. The latest results show that Bass has increased her lead to 41 percent over Caruso’s 38 percent. Still, the race is still volatile and there are still quite a few votes left to count with another 365,820 ballots outstanding in the county. It is possible that the final result won’t be revealed for weeks. Regardless of who finishes in first place, Bass and Caruso will face off in a runoff in November. 

According to Bill Carrick, a political consultant, he thinks it is likely that Bass’ increased support via mail-in ballots comes from a group of younger and diverse voters. 

Carrick said, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times, “The people who are voting late now are different than the traditional vote-by-mail voter, who is always older.” 

Carrick is not a consultant for any of the active campaigns in the race. 

Anna Bahr, spokeswoman for the Bass campaign said, as quoted by the Times, “Angelenos want a mission-driven, battle-tested leader with the proven experience of pulling people together to confront the crises we are facing.”

Peter Ragone, Caruso spokesperson, said as quoted by the Times, “Voters will have a clear choice when they go to the polls between a career politician who just last week went on record saying she can’t fix the homelessness crisis and a leader who can clean up L.A. and deal with homelessness, crime and corruption,” and added that the Caruso campaign is “excited to accomplish our goal of making the runoff and giving voters a chance to clean up L.A.”

In other races impacting the Westside, incumbent Sheriff Alex Villaneuva has maintained his lead in his race against Robert Luna, the retired Long Beach Police Chief. Villanueva had almost 32 percent of the vote and Luna has almost 26 percent. In the race for Council District 11, Erin Darling has slightly increased his lead over Traci Park to a 33-30 margin. 

The next ballot count update will be released later on Friday.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open...

The encampment at Centennial Park in Venice, seen in March. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
News

Encampment at Centennial Park Cleared

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41 of 66 residents moved to interim housing By Dolores Quintana  City officials have cleared a homeless encampment at Centennial...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its...
News, Video

Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances*  Venice Art...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
News, Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Photo: One Shot Productions//Douglas Elliman Realty
News, Real Estate

Actor Patrick John Flueger Lists Marina del Rey Apartment

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

$2.2 million price tag for “Chicago PD” actor’s home By Dolores Quintana Actor Patrick John Flueger, who stars in “Chicago...
News, Real Estate

How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News, Real Estate

Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff  Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...
News

State Fast Food Workers Poised to Get Bargaining Power

June 10, 2022

Read more
June 10, 2022

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California By...
Crime, News

Man Holds up Lincoln Boulevard Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult...
News, Opinion

Column: It’s Caruso/Bass for Mayor, Darling/Park for CD-11, Rest of the Field Is Eliminated as We Brace for a November Runoff!

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Villanueva/Luna locked in a tight battle for LA County sheriff! Hertzberg/Horvath headed for runoff for LA County Supervisor! Pullen-Miles leads...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR