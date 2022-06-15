Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in the works, the first is in Boyle Heights on the city’s east side, but they will be opening another location on the Westside in Culver City, as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

The brewery is based in Hawthorne and the plan for the Culver City location is to open in the summer of 2022 at the Ivy Station. The Ivy sits at 8840 National Boulevard and is a very popular destination for food and beverage companies. Equator Coffee and Sweetfin are already in the complex and we reported on Equator earlier this year. Los Angeles Ale Works managing partner Andrew Fowler will be the executive in the company who is in charge of opening both locations.

Los Angeles Ale Works was founded in 2010 by Kristofor “Kip” Barnes. Barnes used a Kickstarter campaign to gather the capital to launch the brand. It wasn’t until 2015 that Andrew Fowler joined the team on the business side. They raised even more capital, found the property in Hawthorne and held a grand opening of the flagship brewery and tasting room in 2017.

Additionally, Los Angeles Ale Works has its own list of food trucks that rotate for when their thirsty patrons get hungry outside the brewery. Normally, they have 25 taps of beer available and those drafts do change on the regular. You can find everything from the light beers, to darks, sours, and hoppy beers. You can also get beer to go via crowlers, growlers, kegs to go and canned options.