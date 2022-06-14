June 14, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

New regulations in effect as of June 1

Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) customers. 

As of June 1, LADWP customers—residential and commercial– are now limited to two-days-a-week outdoor watering as well as other water use restrictions. 

“Over 80% of the LADWP’s water is imported. In response to diminishing supplies due to environmental issues in the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta and local droughts, the City of Los Angeles has adopted several water conserving ordinances,” the LADWP says. 

Under the new rules, customers with street addresses ending in odd-numbers may use sprinkler water on Mondays and Fridays and customers with even-numbered street addresses may use sprinklers to water on Thursdays and Sundays, before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Sprinkler use is limited to one cycle of up to 8 minutes per watering day for non-conserving residential nozzle sprinkler systems, or two 15-minute cycles per watering day for conserving nozzle sprinkler systems. Hand watering is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 4 p.m. if the hose is equipped with a self-closing water shut-off device.

The new restrictions also include two recommended practices: using of pool covers to prevent evaporation and washing of vehicles at commercial car wash facilities. 

The changes are a change from the previous three-days-a-week watering rules under the City of Los Angeles’ Phase 2 Emergency Water Conservation Ordinance, to two-days-a-week watering under Phase 3.

LADWP’s Water Conservation Response Unit  will patrol the streets to enforce the ordinance.  First offenders will be given a warning in the form of water conservation tips”. Subsequent violations could result in fines ranging from $200 to $1,200. No monetary citations will be issued without prior warning, according to the LADWP. 

To learn more about the regulations, visit https://www.ladwpnews.com/two-days-a-week-watering-in-effect-today-for-ladwp-customers/

