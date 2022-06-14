Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community

Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday

The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its June “Third Thursday” event on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 6-10PM. “Bloom”, the featured art event, will be at The Rose Room gallery/performance space at 6 Rose Ave. in Venice. The Rose Room will also host the VAC’s official afterparty from 9PM to midnight.

“Bloom” features artists Sandy Bleifer, Sunny Bak, Lindsey Nobel, Robert Sticky Shaw, AT Designed and Shiva Tamara. Curated by Lauren Doyle, “Bloom” also includes her popular live art event “The Happening” as well as live music by resident DJ Shayn Almeida (Genius Loci) and surprise guest DJ’s. “Bloom” kicks off The Rose Room’s “Art+Music Summer Series”, which showcases Venice-based artists and community events.

Other Art Crawl venues include:

● Art in the Garden, PodShare Venice, 522 Venice Blvd. Featured artists include Sandra Zebi, Flavio Bisciotti, Lalo and father/son artists Fred and Alex Ceballos. Live music by the Joel Ector jazz band and Adam LFG.

● Art Work from Andrea Hartung Storms and Siw Valdes, JEFE’S Art Center, 915 Electric Ave.

● Thornton Avenue Pop-up, Venice Beach Boardwalk and Thornton Ave. Artists include DCastro, Apu Gomes, Luiz Auricchio, Gloria and Linda Laisure, and Vinnie Caggiano, and music is by Holz.

The VAC Afterparty at The Rose Room goes from 9PM to midnight and it’s only $10 to get in. BUT, be in The Rose Room before 9PM and you can stay for FREE!

Avoid FOMO by heading to www.veniceartcrawl.com ahead of time. You’ll find all the events and parties listed so you can plan your night. There will also be Info Booths at The Rose Room, 6 Rose Ave., and PodShare Venice, 522 Venice Blvd. on the night of the Art Crawl.