“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place

In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride” a pop up marketplace showcasing LGBTQ+ artisans and makers. 
Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022

June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances*  Venice Art...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by  L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth

June 7, 2022

June 7, 2022

“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant: YO! Venice Show – June 6th, 2022

June 6, 2022

June 6, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother...
The Queens of the Peach Variety

June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022

Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022

The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe*  Venice Pride...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022

Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’

May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022

‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors

May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022

The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled

May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022

The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus*  Dior...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022

Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...

