Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022

*  Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances
*  Venice Art Crawl Celebrates Pride Month This Thursday!
* Ballona Creek Wetlands Rv Encampment Posing Environmental Risk?
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
News, Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Photo: One Shot Productions//Douglas Elliman Realty
News, Real Estate

Actor Patrick John Flueger Lists Marina del Rey Apartment

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

$2.2 million price tag for “Chicago PD” actor’s home By Dolores Quintana Actor Patrick John Flueger, who stars in “Chicago...
News, Real Estate

How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News, Real Estate

Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff  Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...
News

State Fast Food Workers Poised to Get Bargaining Power

June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California By...
Crime, News

Man Holds up Lincoln Boulevard Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult...
News, Opinion

Column: It’s Caruso/Bass for Mayor, Darling/Park for CD-11, Rest of the Field Is Eliminated as We Brace for a November Runoff!

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Villanueva/Luna locked in a tight battle for LA County sheriff! Hertzberg/Horvath headed for runoff for LA County Supervisor! Pullen-Miles leads...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Food & Drink, Video

Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...

Photo: Facebook (@pierhousevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

Pier House boasts new look and menu By Dolores Quintana The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
News

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...

