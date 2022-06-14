Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances
* Venice Art Crawl Celebrates Pride Month This Thursday!
* Ballona Creek Wetlands Rv Encampment Posing Environmental Risk?
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022
Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week
June 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...
Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX
June 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
Column: The Endorsement Race!
June 13, 2022 Nick Antonicello
With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...
Actor Patrick John Flueger Lists Marina del Rey Apartment
$2.2 million price tag for “Chicago PD” actor’s home By Dolores Quintana Actor Patrick John Flueger, who stars in “Chicago...
How is the Westside Commercial Real Estate Market Recovering?
By Dolores Quintana The commercial real estate market in Los Angeles is still trying to recover from over two years...
Westside Man Arrested in Alleged $5.2 Million Construction Bond Scam
Tommy Lester Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Westwood man was arrested this...
State Fast Food Workers Poised to Get Bargaining Power
June 10, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California By...
Man Holds up Lincoln Boulevard Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy
June 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult...
Column: It’s Caruso/Bass for Mayor, Darling/Park for CD-11, Rest of the Field Is Eliminated as We Brace for a November Runoff!
June 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Villanueva/Luna locked in a tight battle for LA County sheriff! Hertzberg/Horvath headed for runoff for LA County Supervisor! Pullen-Miles leads...
Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11
June 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer
June 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Pier House boasts new look and menu By Dolores Quintana The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting...
What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?
June 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race
June 8, 2022 TJYoVenice
Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...
