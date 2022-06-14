June 14, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison

By Staff Writer

A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer pleaded guilty last week to a federal criminal charge for smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. 

On Friday, Michael Williams, 39, of Hawthorne, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of methamphetamine.

According to his plea agreement, authorities in 2020 conducted undercover operations involving Williams, whom they suspected of helping smuggle narcotics past security checkpoints at LAX. During the operations, Williams met several times with a drug source to receive what he thought was methamphetamine.

As a TSA employee with unscreened access to LAX, Williams agreed to deliver the “methamphetamine” in a backpack to the drug source’s accomplice in the men’s restroom past the airport terminal’s security checkpoint, according to the plea agreement. 

After taking possession of what he believed was real narcotics, Williams transported an unscreened package containing the fake methamphetamine beyond the TSA screening area and delivered the package to another individual. This individual, whom Williams did not know was a federal agent, on both occasions exchanged $4,000 in cash in the stalls of the men’s restroom in the airport’s secure area, prosecutors said. 

United States District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha has scheduled a November 4 sentencing hearing, at which time Williams will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

