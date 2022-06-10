Actor Patrick John Flueger Lists Marina del Rey Apartment

$2.2 million price tag for “Chicago PD” actor’s home

By Dolores Quintana

Actor Patrick John Flueger, who stars in “Chicago P.D. as Adam Ruzek, has listed his Marina Del Rey home as reported by The Dirt.com. He bought the home in 2016. Flueger said, as quoted by The Dirt.com, “I love this house and I hate to give it up,” Flueger told Dirt. “But as sometimes happens, my job is taking me away from California and into the Midwest, and while I’ve tried to hold onto it as long as I can — and I have a feeling I might regret selling it as soon as the papers are signed — it seems only right that somebody new should get to enjoy it as much as I have over the years.”

The home, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, originally cost the actor $1.8 million but after six years has been listed for $2.2 million. The four-story estate sits close to the Venice border.

It was originally built in 1990 and has been extensively renovated by Flueger in collaboration with interior designer Lauren McGrady. The roof is stucco and terracotta and shelters 2,869 square feet of space with painted rooms with bright colors with tile and hardwood flooring.

The front gate leads to a courtyard with a fireside lounge area. Tall palm trees give it shade and a walkway on the side of the house can be followed to another entrance at the back of the house.

The living room is painted cobalt blue with huge picture windows and a fireplace. Wood shelving is what separates the living room from the den. French doors open out into the front courtyard.

The modern kitchen with a bright orange wall as an accent draws the eyes and has all of the most high-end stainless steel appliances, a Miele espresso machine, and a wine fridge.

On the second floor, the pink and red dining room comes with a wet bar that sits in an arched nook. It connects with an ensuite guest bedroom which could be used as an office if so desired.

The master bedroom is located on the third floor and comes with a balcony, walk-in closet, and the bath which is oversized and has dual vanities offset by a zebra-striped wall, an oval soaking tub, glass shower, and yet another ensuite bathroom that has its own balcony and closet is on the fourth floor.

On top of it all, you can find a rooftop deck that is made for entertaining guests and has its own dining area and a BBQ which is built-in. The property also has a three-car garage.

The listing agent is Juliet Quintin-Archard of Douglas Elliman Realty.