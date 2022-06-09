June 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Man Holds up Lincoln Boulevard Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident

Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult store on Lincoln Boulevard, demanding money, then proceeding to steal a sex toy. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 18 around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. 

“The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him ‘all the money’. Out of fear, the associate stepped away from the register. As she did, the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect then quickly walked out of the door,” the LAPD said. 

No money was taken, according to police. 

The LAPD describes the suspect as described as a male, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has dark hair, dark eyes, and is believed to be between 40 to 50 years old.  He was armed with a blue-steel semi-automatic handgun. 

Anyone with information about this incident, or additional incidents involving this suspect, is asked to call Pacific Area Robbery Detective Michael Whitney at (310) 482-6395 (37517@lapd.online) or Detective Luis Jurado at 310 482-6396 (32284@lapd.online).

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Opinion

Column: It’s Caruso/Bass for Mayor, Darling/Park for CD-11, Rest of the Field Is Eliminated as We Brace for a November Runoff!

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Villanueva/Luna locked in a tight battle for LA County sheriff! Hertzberg/Horvath headed for runoff for LA County Supervisor! Pullen-Miles leads...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...

Photo: Facebook (@pierhousevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurant Revamped Just in Time for Summer

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Pier House boasts new look and menu By Dolores Quintana The Venice Restaurant Group has revamped Pier House after conducting...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
News

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Officials at the groundbreaking last week for Community Corp. of Santa Monica’s Vista Ballona development. Photo: Courtesy Community Corp.
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Community Corp. Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

Development provides 50 newly constructed, 100 percent affordable apartments in the Mar Vista Last Friday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike...

Photo: Courtesy Everytable.
News

Everytable Giving Away 200 Free Meals in Culver City

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

First 200 customers will receive free meal at grand opening for Culver City location Wednesday Everytable will celebrate its latest...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...
News, Video

Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother And Infant: YO! Venice Show – June 6th, 2022

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Teen Driver Sentenced To Five Month Probation Camp For Mowing down Mother...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...
News, Real Estate

LAX Gets New Video Game Lounge

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

Lounge is known as Gameway and is designed to draw travelers to the airport earlier than their flight time By...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR