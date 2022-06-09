Man Holds up Lincoln Boulevard Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident

Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult store on Lincoln Boulevard, demanding money, then proceeding to steal a sex toy.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 18 around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street.

“The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him ‘all the money’. Out of fear, the associate stepped away from the register. As she did, the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect then quickly walked out of the door,” the LAPD said.

No money was taken, according to police.

The LAPD describes the suspect as described as a male, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has dark hair, dark eyes, and is believed to be between 40 to 50 years old. He was armed with a blue-steel semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident, or additional incidents involving this suspect, is asked to call Pacific Area Robbery Detective Michael Whitney at (310) 482-6395 (37517@lapd.online) or Detective Luis Jurado at 310 482-6396 (32284@lapd.online).