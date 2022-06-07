Everytable Giving Away 200 Free Meals in Culver City

First 200 customers will receive free meal at grand opening for Culver City location Wednesday

Everytable will celebrate its latest Los Angeles openings by giving away 200 free meals at six new locations, including on Venice Boulevard in Culver City Wednesday.

Through June 15th, on each store’s grand opening day, the first 200 guests will receive a free Everytable meal while supplies last. On Tuesday the company had a grand opening at the West LA Everytable, located at 11049 Santa Monica Blvd Suite A. On Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m., it will host a grand opening for its new Culver City location, located at 10419 W. Venice Blvd Suite 101-A.

Founded in 2016, Everytable is a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice and equality by providing healthy and nutritious food that is both accessible and affordable for everyone.

“Everytable’s mission is to transform the food system by bringing fresh, affordable food into every community. Everytable invites all Angelenos to join the fight for food justice by joining the Everytable family,” the company said.

The meals at Everytable start at just $6.

Everytable is currently in the midst expanding throughout Southern California, and just this month has added e-commerce meal delivery to the Bay Area, and three new stores plus meal delivery to New York City.