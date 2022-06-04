June 4, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event

By Staff Writer

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Los Angeles held its 10th Annual Gala event, renamed this year to the REIMAGINE GALA at the Skirball Cultural Center, raising over $800,000. 

The event was hosted by Topher and Ashley Grace and honored Film Producer, Founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and CEO of One Community, LLC, Scott Budnick as well as Chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors, Holly J. Mitchell.

Attendees of the event included Topher Grace (Home Economics), Ashley Hinshaw-Grace (The Arrangement, Startup), Scott Budnick (War Dogs, The Hangover), Tia Carrera (AJ and the Queen, Wayne’s World), Haley Pullos (General Hospital, Red Riding Hoods), Wayne Wilderson (Veep, The Mick), JP Manoux (Veep) and LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

“The fundraising event brings together volunteers and dedicated community members to honor Los Angeles leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to children, including children who have been abused or neglected and are living in foster care,” event organizers said. 

Previous honorees include actor Mario Lopez, Kathy Hilton, the Honorable Judge Michael Nash and Freeform Network’s “The Fosters.” 

CASA of Los Angeles is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that organizes community volunteers to take action and advocate for children and families impacted by LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems. The children and youth served by CASA/LA come from historically underserved populations that have experienced the extraordinary consequences of racial disparities and structural inequality that lead to poverty, neglect and abuse. CASA volunteers help children in important ways such as comforting them through emotional trauma and transition, arranging for needed healthcare, social services or enrichment activities, talking with teachers to ensure educational services are in place and reporting to the children’s court and judges by attending court hearings and advocating for the child’s welfare.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...
News, Real Estate

LAX Gets New Video Game Lounge

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

Lounge is known as Gameway and is designed to draw travelers to the airport earlier than their flight time By...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Crime, News

Two People Shot at Marina del Rey Bar Over Memorial Day Weekend

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Fin & Feathers scene of shooting Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro Two people were shot at a Marina del Rey...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
News, Video

Venice Pride Month Is Kicks Off This Weekend With Celebrations! YO! Venice Show – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Local Autistic Man Missing For Over A Week Found Safe*  Venice Pride...

Rendering: KTGY.
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Getting Small Home Development

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Barrington 10 will boat 10 homes between 1,700 and 2,200 square feet By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will also be...

Rendering: Helio.
News, Real Estate

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
News

Venice Beach Recreation Center Holding Free Memorial Day Celebration

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Bodybuilding competition, 1st Marine Band Division, flyover and more! By Staff Writer A free memorial day celebration is coming to...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Pride Festival and Parade This Weekend

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Live music, DJ sets, Sunday parade and more come to Venice Beach Recreation Center June 4 & 5  By Staff...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR