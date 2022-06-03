Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency (Notices) to Los Angeles County property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2021-22 tax year.

The Notices include the attached insert which provides important information regarding payment options, the Department’s office location and office hours. The taxes are delinquent and will default on Friday, July 1, 2022. At that time, we will impose a $15 redemption fee and additional penalties of 1.5 percent per month on the defaulted taxes.

Knox cautions property owners that if residential or agricultural property remains tax defaulted for more than five years or commercial property or unimproved vacant residential lots for more than three years, the County will sell the property at a public auction in accordance with State law.

Knox advised, “As a result of this mailing, property owners may find it difficult to reach us on the telephone. They may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions, including how to request a copy of a property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any property, or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years on the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov. Property owners may also call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 1(888) 807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Property owners can subscribe to receive property tax related emails from the Treasurer and Tax Collector regarding special notices and upcoming events, such as annual property tax deadline reminders, office location updates and other news. To subscribe, taxpayers may go to Email Notification Service at ttc.lacounty.gov/eNotify.