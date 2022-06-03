LAX Gets New Video Game Lounge

Lounge is known as Gameway and is designed to draw travelers to the airport earlier than their flight time

By Dolores Quintana

There is a new premium video game lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Terminal Six as reported by Passenger Terminal Today.

This lounge is known as Gameway and is designed to draw travelers to the airport earlier than their flight time. The lounge has gaming stations with comfortable leather lounge or gaming chairs and Razer headphones.

Each of the stations comes with Playstation, Razer gaming, or Xbox gaming units with more than 30 games preloaded for convenience. Some of the most popular titles are among the preloads like Fortnite, FIFA, NBA2K, Madden, Call of Duty, Minecraft and Rocket League.

The owners and co-founders of Gameway, Jordan and Emma Walbridge, came up with this idea to service a business with higher foot traffic each day. Gameway first opened at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in 2018 with two separate locations and then opened new locations in Charlotte, North Carolina and Houston Hobby on the way later this year.

Airport operator Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) and the commercial real estate developer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) built the lounge at LAX.

Maral Matossian, URW general manager at LAX, said, as quoted by Passenger Terminal Today, “As consumer trends continue to shift toward experiences, we know the value of providing our customers with new ways to enjoy their LAX journey. We are thrilled to welcome Gameway, an innovative women-owned small business, to our LAX lineup.”

Emma Walbridge said, as quoted by Passenger Terminal Today, “We want to revolutionize customer experience at airports. Airports can be a pretty boring place, so we wanted something fun and entertaining to offer travelers. They can come and play video games while they wait for their flight to make the time go by quickly. We have something for everyone and continue to be surprised by the demographics of our guests. We have business travelers, families, millennials, you name it. It really shows that travelers are hungry for new experiences like ours.”