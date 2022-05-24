May 24, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: larabbits.org

Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard

Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man

Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding bunnies in his backyard. 

As reported by Fox 11, Joseph Franco of Mar Vista has hundreds of bunnies in his backyard. According to Franco, his backyard used to be an herb garden before he took on the bunnies as a favor. 

“We took the rabbits on as a favor to some friends, so we took two animals that were not fixed, and they told us they were fixed, so it started with a little white lie,” Franco told Fox 11. 

The rabbits quickly began to reproduce, and soon animal rescuers began to get involved. In 2019, the Los Angeles Rabbit Foundation rescued a large group of these rabbits. 

“Over 200 rabbits were in one yard, with no protection from predators. Raccoons were killing and maiming the rabbits, the rabbits fought because they were not neutered, injured one another, and did not receive veterinary care. The owner periodically took rabbits to pet stores and slaughterhouses to ‘get rid of them, but refused to neuter them to keep the population down. We found skulls with overgrown teeth, indicating that rabbits died of starvation,” reads the Foundation’s website. 

Despite the effort by the Los Angeles Rabbit Foundation, the rabbits remain, as reported by Fox 11. 

“They are sick, sick, sick, sick, sick and suffering back there and getting eaten by raccoons like every night,” Linda Bailey, director of Too Many Bunnies Rabbit Rescue told Fox. “I have a bunch of skulls that show retro bulb abscess, they’re dying horribly. He ordered us off the property when we were down to 13 rabbits.”

Franco denied these allegations that he the rabbits to the butcher.

“No, that’s not true at all,” Franco said told Fox “We provide a place for them to live and multiply and they can burrow but apparently we were doing the wrong thing. In the city limits you can’t do that.”

The City of Los Angeles is aware of the situation and has dropped created off at Franco’s property for him to transport the bunnies to local shelters. Because the rabbits are a domestic breed, they cannot be released into the wild.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus: YO! Venice Show – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Venice High School Lockdown Lifted After No Weapons Found On Campus*  Dior...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Photo: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica.
News, Real Estate

Three-Story Venice Canals Speculative Home on Market for $7.6 Million

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Four-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home for sale By Dolores Quintana A speculative home built on the Venice Canals in Los Angeles...

Footage showing a fight on Venice Beach this week. Photo: Twitch.
News

Fight Breaks out on Venice Beach After Man Films Female Sunbathers

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

A fight broke out on Venice Beach this week after a man refused to stop taking pictures of a group...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...

Photo: Courtesy of Motional
News

Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...

Photo: Courtesy of UCLA
News

Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...

Photo: LEVIATHAN, 2014, Sony Pictures Classics.
News

The American Cinematheque Brings “Bleak Week” To Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre And The Los Feliz Three Theatre

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

33 Films From 18 Countries In One Week. By Dolores Quintana Sometimes when things are tough and you’re feeling down,...
News

SMPD and LAPD Officers Search For Attempted Carjacking

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

The officers were unable to locate the suspect.  By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Police Department with an assist from...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty
News

The price of gasoline in Los Angeles County Has Experienced The Largest Increase Since February

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Gasoline prices in Orange County Have Also Increased By Dolores Quintana Regular self-serve gasoline in the county of Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy of Nick Antonicello
News

Enough Is Enough: Mayoral Candidate Mel Wilson, CD-11 Hopefuls Holdorff-Polhill & Lloyd Visit Conditions At Centennial Park

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

All three call for “Real Data Reform” to solve the homeless equation here in Venice! By Nick Antonicello An unusual...
News, Video

Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect On Foot Through Venice Neighborhoods: YO! Venice Show – May 16th, 2022

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Kane Lim Talks Joining Cast Of Selling Sunset* Police Pursue Carjacking...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Mixed-Use Complex In Palms Has Moved Into The Next Phase Of Construction

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Building will have 68 units of residential housing.  By Dolores Quintana At 3659 S. Motor Avenue in Palms, wood framing...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR