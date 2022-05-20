Fight Breaks out on Venice Beach After Man Films Female Sunbathers

A fight broke out on Venice Beach this week after a man refused to stop taking pictures of a group of female sunbathers.

The incident, which took place Wednesday afternoon, was first reported by ABC 7.

The LAPD responded to the scene, just north of the Venice pier, after a 911 call reported a group of people fighting.

A video circulating on social media indicates one of the women telling a man to stop harassing her and to quit taking photos of her and the other female friends.

The man refuses as he starts to walk away while directing insults at the women.

The video shows the women following the man. A woman can be heard telling the man to stop recording because there are minors in their group.

Following an argument, a brawl occurs after one woman hit the man, pushing him to the ground.

The man begins fighting back and is joined by other men that, shown in footage punching and dropkicking the group of women.

Bystanders are seen throughout the footage attempting to break up the fight.

Police detained several people, all of whom were released.

According to ABC, at least one woman is facing a battery charge.