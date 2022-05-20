May 20, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Footage showing a fight on Venice Beach this week. Photo: Twitch.

Fight Breaks out on Venice Beach After Man Films Female Sunbathers

A fight broke out on Venice Beach this week after a man refused to stop taking pictures of a group of female sunbathers. 

The incident, which took place Wednesday afternoon, was first reported by ABC 7

The LAPD responded to the scene, just north of the Venice pier, after a 911 call reported a group of people fighting. 

A video circulating on social media indicates one of the women telling a man to stop harassing her and to quit taking photos of her and the other female friends. 

The man refuses as he starts to walk away while directing insults at the women. 

The video shows the women following the man. A woman can be heard telling the man to stop recording because there are minors in their group.

Following an argument, a brawl occurs after one woman hit the man, pushing him to the ground.

The man begins fighting back and is joined by other men that, shown in footage punching and dropkicking the group of women.

Bystanders are seen throughout the footage attempting to break up the fight.

Police detained several people, all of whom were released. 

According to ABC, at least one woman is facing a battery charge.

Related Posts
Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview

May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022

Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...

Photo: Courtesy of Motional
News

Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

May 18, 2022

There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista

May 18, 2022

May 18, 2022

Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...

Photo: Courtesy of UCLA
News

Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed

May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022

Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...

Photo: Courtesy of The American Cinematheque Facebook
News

The American Cinematheque Brings “Bleak Week” To Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre And The Los Feliz Three Theatre

May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022

33 Films From 18 Countries In One Week. By Dolores Quintana Sometimes when things are tough and you’re feeling down,...
News

SMPD and LAPD Officers Search For Attempted Carjacking

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

The officers were unable to locate the suspect.  By Dolores Quintana The Santa Monica Police Department with an assist from...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty
News

The price of gasoline in Los Angeles County Has Experienced The Largest Increase Since February

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

Gasoline prices in Orange County Have Also Increased By Dolores Quintana Regular self-serve gasoline in the county of Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy of Nick Antonicello
News

Enough Is Enough: Mayoral Candidate Mel Wilson, CD-11 Hopefuls Holdorff-Polhill & Lloyd Visit Conditions At Centennial Park

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

All three call for “Real Data Reform” to solve the homeless equation here in Venice! By Nick Antonicello An unusual...
News, Video

Police Pursue Carjacking Suspect On Foot Through Venice Neighborhoods: YO! Venice Show – May 16th, 2022

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Actor Kane Lim Talks Joining Cast Of Selling Sunset* Police Pursue Carjacking...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Mixed-Use Complex In Palms Has Moved Into The Next Phase Of Construction

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

Building will have 68 units of residential housing.  By Dolores Quintana At 3659 S. Motor Avenue in Palms, wood framing...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Four-Story Residential Structure Has Begun Construction In Mar Vista

May 16, 2022

May 16, 2022

Structure will be located at National and Federal. By Dolores Quintana Harpco Construction announced that construction has begun in Mar...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Venice Estate Used In Filming of Californication For Sale for $5.5 Million

May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022

The home was built by developer Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana One of the Venice homes celebrated in the David...

Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles is seen with Venice local Mike Newhouse, who is a candidate for LA City Council in CD-11.
News

Assembly Candidate Greets Supporters in Venice

May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles met several members of the Venice community Wednesday evening at The Waterfront Café...

Photo: Facebook (@MarinaDelReySheriffsStation).
News

Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies

May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies  By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey could soon...

