May 17, 2022

SMPD and LAPD Officers Search For Attempted Carjacking

The officers were unable to locate the suspect. 

By Dolores Quintana

The Santa Monica Police Department with an assist from the Los Angeles Police Department pursued a carjacker on Sunday as reported by Westside Current

There was a report from Marine and 4th Street at about 8:00 a.m. of an attempted carjacking and the SMPD responded. The suspect was allegedly a Black man, who had a tattoo on his neck and had all black clothing. This suspect attempted to take the car via physical force rather than using a weapon. When he was unable to take the car, the suspect fled the scene according to the SMPD

When the officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and sent out search teams that were comprised of K9s, a UAS (Drone) team, SMPD officers and an LAPD airship. The members of the team searched for the alleged suspect however they were unable to find him and called off the search at 11:45 a.m.

