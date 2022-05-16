May 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos

New Four-Story Residential Structure Has Begun Construction In Mar Vista

Structure will be located at National and Federal.

By Dolores Quintana

Harpco Construction announced that construction has begun in Mar Vista last month on its newest multifamily residential development in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The location of this new structure is at the intersection of National Boulevard and Federal Boulevard on the southwest corner. 

The structure will rise for four stories and contain 15 one-bedroom apartments that will sit above an at-grade parking lot. This development has applied for state density bonuses that will allow a larger structure to be built in exchange for the development reserving two very low income-affordable apartments within the structure. This is in accordance with the state density bonus ordinance policies. 

The architect designing the project is Aaron Brumer & Associates and will consist of a vertically oriented exterior that is dark grey and made with corrugated metal panels with light-colored stucco accents and recessed balconies. 

According to Harpco, the construction of this new development at 11600 National will take about 16 months to complete and conclude in late 2023.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Mixed-Use Complex In Palms Has Moved Into The Next Phase Of Construction

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Building will have 68 units of residential housing.  By Dolores Quintana At 3659 S. Motor Avenue in Palms, wood framing...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Venice Estate Used In Filming of Californication For Sale for $5.5 Million

May 15, 2022

Read more
May 15, 2022

The home was built by developer Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana One of the Venice homes celebrated in the David...

Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles is seen with Venice local Mike Newhouse, who is a candidate for LA City Council in CD-11.
News

Assembly Candidate Greets Supporters in Venice

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles met several members of the Venice community Wednesday evening at The Waterfront Café...

Photo: Facebook (@MarinaDelReySheriffsStation).
News

Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies  By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey could soon...
News

Garcetti Announces New Water Restrictions for LADWP Customers

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Customers would be required to reduce water irrigation from three times to twice per week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Film, News

Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...

Colin Farrell speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Ireland Week Come to Venice With Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O’Dowd, Hozier and More

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Headlines A Night of Cultural and Political Cabaret at Townhouse in Venice Ireland Week, a showcase of...
News, Video

Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Police Investigating Death of Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

LAPD suspects narcotics involved in Thursday morning death By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating the death of a man whose...

The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR