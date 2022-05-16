New Four-Story Residential Structure Has Begun Construction In Mar Vista

Structure will be located at National and Federal.

By Dolores Quintana

Harpco Construction announced that construction has begun in Mar Vista last month on its newest multifamily residential development in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The location of this new structure is at the intersection of National Boulevard and Federal Boulevard on the southwest corner.

The structure will rise for four stories and contain 15 one-bedroom apartments that will sit above an at-grade parking lot. This development has applied for state density bonuses that will allow a larger structure to be built in exchange for the development reserving two very low income-affordable apartments within the structure. This is in accordance with the state density bonus ordinance policies.

The architect designing the project is Aaron Brumer & Associates and will consist of a vertically oriented exterior that is dark grey and made with corrugated metal panels with light-colored stucco accents and recessed balconies.

According to Harpco, the construction of this new development at 11600 National will take about 16 months to complete and conclude in late 2023.