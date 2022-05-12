May 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

Theater will close at the end of month

By Sam Catanzaro

The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion will soon be closing, the company has announced. The longtime theater was a pioneer in the luxury movie-going experience, being one of the first cinemas in Los Angeles to offer alcoholic beverages, gourmet food and sofa seating. 

The company announced the closure on May 11, saying it was unable to reach lease terms for the space located at 10850 Pico Boulevard. 

“For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable to reach terms,” said Landmark Theaters’ president Kevin Holloway in a statement. “We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years.”

According to the company, Landmark Pico will close at the end of May. 

The theater moved into its current space 15 years ago, after operating out of a smaller, four-screen location in Westside Pavillion. As reported by Variety, it was one of the first theaters in Los Angeles to offer beer and wine, gourmet pizza and sofa seating, all standard amenities at theaters today. 

The closure is the latest blow to the local movie-going landscape, following the closure of the ArcLight and Cinerama Dome theaters last year. In addition, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Laemmle Theatres President Greg Laemmle told the outlet this year that his company is expecting closures this year. 

Landmark continues to operate 35 theaters across the country, including two on the Westside in Westwood and the Nuart Theatre on Santa Monica Boulevard. Holloway did say in his statement that the company is “exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon.”

