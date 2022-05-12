Assembly Candidate Greets Supporters in Venice

By Nick Antonicello

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles met several members of the Venice community Wednesday evening at The Waterfront Café at oceanfront walk at a “meet and greet” hosted by former candidate Nico Ruderman and local business leader Carl Lambert.

A crowd of about 50 or so saw both Ruderman and Lambert endorse Pullen-Miles in his quest to succeed former Assembly member Autumn Burke, who has endorsed Pullen-Miles and has the endorsement of the California Democratic Party. The election is on June 7th.

Pullen-Miles also has the endorsement of US Congressman Ted Lieu and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.