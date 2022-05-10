May 11, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Colin Farrell speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Ireland Week Come to Venice WiIth Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O’Dowd, Hozier and More

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Headlines A Night of Cultural and Political Cabaret at Townhouse in Venice

Ireland Week, a showcase of Irish culture, presents a multi-day festival that celebrates the wealth and breadth of talent from Irish creators and innovators, May 11-23, 2022 in Los Angeles. Through a variety of entertaining events covering live music, theatre, visual art, film, tech, trade and more, Ireland Week’s focus is to bring some of the best of Ireland to Los Angeles.

Emmy-nominated CNN journalist and Irish man, Donie O’Sullivan will headline Leviathan – A Cultural and Political Cabaret featuring Waterford Whispers and Guests on Saturday, May 14 at the Townhouse Venice. The famed Waterford Whispers and guests will join O’Sullivan for a fun-filled cabaret evening.

Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston, two-time Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, Emmy Award winners Chris O’Dowd and Fionnula Flanagan, multi-platinum artist Hozier, and multiple Emmy Award nominee Roma Downey, will show their support for IrelandWeek as event patrons.

Consul General of Ireland, Los Angeles, Marcella Smyth commented, “Ireland Week provides the opportunity to share, explore and celebrate Ireland’s stories-through music, film, theatre and literature, it promises fun, laughter, entertainment and the chance to learn more about what Ireland has to offer.”

For a full list of events, visit ​​https://www.irelandweek.com/all-events/

