May 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Burglary Suspect Arrested After Bins of Stolen Marijuana Spills Onto Road During Police Chase

At least one person arrested in connection to Tuesday burglary

By Sam Catanzaro

A Venice burglary suspect was arrested recently after bins of stolen marijuana spilled out of a stolen truck onto the road during a police pursuit. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident was spurred around 3:30 a.m. when a marijuana grow house on the 900 block of Venice Boulevard reported a burglary. Officials say that security footage from inside the business shows two burglars in the window. The two suspects stole a truck from the business containing bins of marijuana. 

The LAPD responded to the scene and initiated a pursuit at some point after, further east from the grow house. 

Footage obtained by KTLA shows the suspects’ truck speeding along the street with an apparent loading ramp dragging on the road, sending sparks into the air. The back of the suspects’ truck was open during the pursuit, allowing containers of marijuana to tumble onto the road. 

The pursuit lasted around 10 minutes, ending in the area of Wadsworth Avenue and 41st Street south of downtown Los Angeles. 

One suspect was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of evading a felony, burglary and in connection with the stolen vehicle.

The LAPD has not yet released details about the status of the second suspect.

