Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown Santa Monica.
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown Santa Monica.
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd* Venice High...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier
April 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
April 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022
April 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
House Fire On Superba Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – April 11th, 2022
April 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* NFT Event In Support Of Ukraine Showcases Ukrainian Children’s Art * House Fire...
Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire
Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...Read more