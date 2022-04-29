April 30, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Tech Entrepreneur Buys One-of-a-Kind Marina Del Rey Home

Silver Strand home sold to Fred Plais

By Dolores Quintana

Fred Plais, Platform.sh co-founder and CEO, has purchased what can only be described as a one of a kind home in Marina del Rey as reported by Dirt.com.

Plais has purchased a round, shiny mansion, if you can call it that, that looks quite like a disco ball. The unique home is four stories tall and has a big gray cube sitting on top of the round, ground floor. This home is located in the exclusive Silver Strand area of MDR.

According to public records, the French tech CEO was set back about $3.6 million for this showplace. He got it at a relative bargain since the estate was originally listed at $3.85 million. This home was a product of the 1980s when it was built but has been recently “refreshed and renovated”. It is made of glass and steel and has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms within about 4,500 square feet of space. 

One of the principal advantages of the home is the abundance of natural light with all the windows, skylights and glass blocks that make up the structure. The structure has an elevator that goes to all of the four levels of the home which also has a four car garage and laundry room. 

The ground level has an entertainment room that comes with a wet bar and also has three sets of glass doors that open out into a patio area. This main area has a living room that sits underneath a 22 foot high ceiling near a formal dining room which connects to the gourmet dining room. Unlike many gourmet kitchens in such homes, this one has a floor to ceiling fireplace. It is also equipped with Thermador appliances, quartz countertops and an eat-in peninsula. 

There is a mezzanine over the main floor that could house a casual den or sitting room and the fourth floor is where all of the bedrooms are located. The master bedroom has a pair of custom walk in closets, a private terrace with a porcelain tiled fireplace. The bath is made of marble with a pair of vanities, a huge walk in shower, separate enclosed toilets, and a soaking tub. 

While the grounds themselves are relatively small, just about 0.07 acres, the rooftop deck offers the inhabitants an area to relax with a gorgeous view of the ocean, the canals plus views of the mountains and the city lights. The home is a short walk from the Ballona Lagoon and wetlands preserve and the beach by walking over the Lighthouse pedestrian bridge.

