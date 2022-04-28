April 28, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Citrus Without Acidity?

Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all of your culinary needs.
Photo: Facebook (@yamaseafoodla).
Japanese Seafood Market Planned for Mar Vista

April 27, 2022

April 27, 2022

Yama Seafood coming to 1709 W. National Blvd By Dolores Quintana Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and...
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...

Photo: Facebook (@laipafest).
LA IPA Fest Returns to Brennan’s

April 20, 2022

April 20, 2022

60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

April 19, 2022

April 19, 2022

In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

April 19, 2022

April 19, 2022

STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...

