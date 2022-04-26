Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center (6041 Cadillac Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90034) will serve as one of the drop-off locations. The public will have the opportunity to drive up to the 24-hour pharmacy turnaround at the medical center to drop off unwanted, unused, or expired medications. A pharmacist will be on hand to answer any questions about the medications.

“We believe we all have an important role in ensuring medications are used as prescribed, and that unused medications do not fall into the wrong hands. For National Drug Take Back Day, we have partnered with the DEA to provide residents a convenient and anonymous way to dispose of their medications safely,” said Paige Lin, area pharmacy director, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles.

Prescription drug take-back programs address vital public safety and public health issues. In April 2021, a total of 20 boxes weighing an estimated 210 pounds were collected at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles event alone.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more people started down the path of addiction through the misuse of opioid prescription drugs, and each year higher amounts of opioids are being turned in at the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events.

People unable to participate on April 30 can properly dispose of medications at drug disposal kiosks in Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Southern California. A listing of additional drop-off locations available for public use can be found on the Drug Enforcement Administration website.