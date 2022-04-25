April 26, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey

By Sam Catanzaro

In year seven of an ongoing UCLA survey, Los Angeles County residents expressed the lowest-ever satisfaction with their quality of life. 

This finding was part of the latest Quality of Life Index (QLI),  a project of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs that measures county residents’ satisfaction levels in nine categories. The overall rating fell sharply, from 58 last year to 53 on a scale from 10 to 100. This is the first time the rating fell below the survey’s 55-point midpoint since the index launched in 2016. This also means a majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives.

“For the first time since the inception of this survey, respondents’ ratings dropped in each of the nine categories, and eight of the nine fell to their lowest rating ever,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative, who oversees the index. 

Residents’ overall satisfaction had remained relatively stable during the survey’s first six years, between 56 and 59, despite drought, fires and the pandemic. But this has changed as prices of food, gasoline and public utilities spiked in recent months. 

“What the pandemic couldn’t do over the last two years, inflation and increases in violent and property crime succeeded in doing,” Yaroslavsky said. “It appears that the dam has burst this year.”

The issues that were most responsible for the overall decline QLI decline were cost of living, education and public safety.

“These three issues contributed heavily to the overall drop in our respondents’ satisfaction,” Yaroslavsky said. “Clearly, they are driving the political debate in this year’s city and county elections.”

The largest decline was the cost-of-living score, which dropped to 39 from 45 last year.e public safety score declined to 56 from 60 last year (and 64 in 2020), shaped largely by growing concerns over property crime and violent crime.

The survey also examined approval ratings for local elected officials. Mayor Eric Garcetti was viewed favorably by 45 percent of respondents, down from 62 percent in 2020.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva received mixed ratings: 37 percent very or somewhat favorable and 33 percent very or somewhat unfavorable, with 30 percent having no opinion or being unfamiliar with Villanueva. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s perception declined markedly from 2021. He was viewed very or somewhat favorably by 22 percent of respondents this year, down from 31 percent in 2021; 44 percent viewed Gascón very or somewhat unfavorably in the latest survey.

This latest QLI is based on interviews conducted in English and Spanish with 1,400 LA County residents over 30 days beginning on March 5. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percent, according to researchers.

in News
Related Posts
Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...

Hydee Feldstein. Photo: Official.
News

Questions & Answers With Hydee Feldstein, Candidate to Succeed Mike Feuer as LA’s Next City Attorney

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Yo! Venice sat down with Hydee Feldstein, one of the candidates looking to succeed the outgoing Mike...

Rendering: Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Brandon Neal. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The deaths of Brandon Neal and his girlfriend in the rental home in Venice are under investigation...
Life and Arts, News

Help Recruiting for Good Give Back and Join the Fun at the Sweetest Earth Day Parties Ever

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

By Susan Payne  Earth Day is around the corner.  For Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good, that means the...

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.
News, Upbeat Beat

Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Young Couple Were Shot To Death At Their Home In Venice

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

The couple was in the process of moving out of the home A Berkley Drive home was the scene of...

Soni Lloyd Photo: Courtesy
News, Opinion

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Attendees can submit questions prior to the forum Another CD11 candidate forum will be held by The East Venice Neighborhood...
News, Video

$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR