April 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more

By Dolores Quintana

Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions have voted to approve the new contract that was negotiated by the union bargaining teams. Seven local United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) union locals, 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442, which represent over 47,000 grocery workers threatened to strike unless Kroger and Albertson’s agreed to give workers more part-time hours, better pay increases, and a say in safety protocols at the stores. The area that these local unions represent stretches from Paso Robles to the border of the United States and Mexico.  

In this new 3-year contract, the grocery workers will receive wage increases of over $4.25 an hour, and some workers in specific categories will get even more. These raises will also apply to about 7,000 Food For Less workers in 2022 and 2023 per the contracts that were negotiated last year with the parent company Kroger. 

The contract will also increase the minimum weekly work hours for part-time employees from 24 to 28 hours per week and will reduce the minimum amount of time that a worker must work before they can move up on the wage scale which also decreases the amount of time that it takes workers to be eligible for benefits. This will result in a marked increase in workers’ take-home pay. Some employees may take home as much as an additional $3,000 a year. 

Dental and vision benefits have been improved and protections for workers’ pension benefits were included in the agreement as well. 

There is a provision in the contract to form health and safety commissions at each store which will enable workers to have a voice in making decisions for the stores that affect safety and health issues for both the workers and customers. 

Kim Sisson, a front end supervisor for Vons in La Crescenta who was also on the UFCW bargaining team said, This new contract feels like we are finally taking a step in the right direction towards making grocery jobs a viable career option. This contract not only gives everyone more money but also begins to address wage inequalities in the stores and provides us a way to have a say and address new safety concerns as they arise at work, which has become so important over the last few years.”

Erika Bentzen, a food clerk at a Thousand Oaks Ralphs and another member of the bargaining unit added, “We made history! This was the first time members were part of the negotiations and I believe it made a difference having us there. This is the best contract in the country and I am excited about the great progress we’ve made including our medical coverage.”

in News
Related Posts
Brandon Neal. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The deaths of Brandon Neal and his girlfriend in the rental home in Venice are under investigation...
Life and Arts, News

Help Recruiting for Good Give Back and Join the Fun at the Sweetest Earth Day Parties Ever

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

By Susan Payne  Earth Day is around the corner.  For Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good, that means the...

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.
News, Upbeat Beat

Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Young Couple Were Shot To Death At Their Home In Venice

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

The couple was in the process of moving out of the home A Berkley Drive home was the scene of...

Soni Lloyd Photo: Courtesy
News, Opinion

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Attendees can submit questions prior to the forum Another CD11 candidate forum will be held by The East Venice Neighborhood...
News, Video

$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division.
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR