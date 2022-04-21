Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones

By Dolores Quintana

The deaths of Brandon Neal and his girlfriend in the rental home in Venice are under investigation by The Los Angeles Police Department. As reported by KTLA.com, the LAPD has collected surveillance footage from the neighborhood cameras. Neal and his girlfriend were in the process of moving out of home when they were murdered late in the night or early in the morning of April 14 on the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive.

Brad Neal said that his son Brandon was kind and compassionate and an artist. He added that his son grew up in Venice and that he loved his family and friends. Brad Neal has issued a plea to the public to help find the killer of his son.

“People that know him love him so much. He was a character. It’s a shocker. To have them taken away in an instant is quite difficult.” Neal said as quoted by KTLA.com.

According to Brad Neal, his son had recently taken steps to address his drug problem and his mental issues. “What made it particularly difficult is that our son, who had been struggling with bipolar and had been self medicating for many years, had agreed to get help. We were in the process of moving him out of that rental house and getting him into a program.” stated Brad Neal as quoted by KTLA.com.

The LAPD has not been forthcoming with any additional information about the crime. No description of the suspect or suspects has been released by detectives of the Homicide division. It is the LAPD’s hope that the neighborhood’s security cameras might provide more clues.

Brandon Neal’s best friend, Josh Ohaua, is hopeful as well. Ohaua said, as quoted by KTLA.com, “The camera footage really won’t lie. Of course if any neighbors — Brandon was a really popular person. I’m sure someone has to have seen something on their Ring cameras or whatever. Of course we want to know.”

Ohaua added that his friend Brandon Neal had “moral fiber unlike anyone I’ve ever known.” as quoted by KTLA.com and further hopes that Neal will be remembered by the community as a bright light in everyone’s lives.

His father stated that “He was sensitive and what I loved about him the most, even in his worst days of addiction, he would never lie. He couldn’t lie. That’s a powerful thing and I have so much respect for that.” as quoted by KTLA.com

Brad Neal issued a reminder to other parents to not forget to let their children know that they care. He said, as quoted by KTLA.com “I would say if there are people that you love, then tell them. Don’t wait for tomorrow. Tell them now.

If you have any information about this crime, you can call the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be sent to the authorities through the website lacrimestoppers.org.