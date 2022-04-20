Help Recruiting for Good Give Back and Join the Fun at the Sweetest Earth Day Parties Ever

By Susan Payne

Earth Day is around the corner.

For Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good, that means the launch of Girls Design for Tomorrow, a sustainable fashion mentoring program for girls led by ecodiva Taryn Hipwell, and five of the “sweetest” Earth Day parties ever.

Coinciding with Fashion Revolution Week, the five Sweetest Earth Day Parties celebrate the launch of Girls Design for Tomorrow and the positive impact youth will have on the Earth through sustainable fashion design.

During these “sweet” socials, Cymerman said these short and sweet parties incorporate an Earth Day theme, whether that’s learning about vegan chocolate and organic coffee or how fabrics can be made sustainably.

Engaging these parties is Hipwell, an author, speaker and consumer engagement specialist in the realm of sustainable fashion. She started Beyond the Label as a partnership with TEDxLA to educate and create awareness about the health, social and environmental cost of fashion purchases, but it has grown into a mentorship and consulting organization.

On Friday, Recruiting for Good is starting the day at 7 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee in Santa Monica to learn about vegan chocolate, organic coffee and sustainable fashion with the Beauty Foodie Club, a network of like-minded women who love to make a positive impact.

Later that afternoon, and Saturday, Recruiting for Good and Hipwell invite adults and children to learn about the healthy ingredients in organic ice cream and t-shirts at Sweet Rose Creamery at Brentwood. During these parties, on Friday between 2 and 4 p.m., and Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m., children can “show off a dance move” and earn a $5 gift card to Sweet Rose Creamery.

“As part of Earth Day and Fashion Revolution Week, we invite you to come learn a little bit about the healthy ingredients in ice cream and in your t-shirt,” said Hipwell.

Cymerman said he’s also accepting entries to a sweet creative writing contest for a chance to win a $500 Love to Shop for Good gift card.

“Taryn will be there teaching everyone shirts, what they are made of and how their purchases affect the world, the workers and ourselves. I’ll be sponsoring food and chocolate and the creative writing test, too, there’s something for everyone this weekend,” he said.

Later that evening, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., the Beauty Foodie Club and Recruiting for Good is hosting an invite-only social party for women.

“There’s wine being served, so that party is adults only,” Cymerman said. “But that’s not all!”

On the close of Earth Day weekend, Sunday, mothers and daughters are invited to the Sweet Mom and Daughter Brunch. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to enjoy brunch and learn from Hipwell about healthy, but tasty food made from local sources and sustainable fashion.

“We’re celebrating Earth Day weekend a little different this year, but it’s going to be so much fun. Moms and their daughters can have a sweet and healthy brunch.”

While these parties sound like all fun and games, this is only a portion of the work that Carlos does in the community and for businesses looking to hire.

Recruiting for Good helps find and hire talent professionals in accounting and finance, engineering, information technology, marketing and operations and generates proceeds to fund sweet contests, parties and work programs that prepare children for life.

Twenty percent of Recruiting for Good proceeds fund these parties and youth work programs.

During these parties, drawing and writing contests are one of the ways kids can get connected to “land a sweet job” such as reviewing ice cream through Recruiting for Good, and they get to make a social impact, too, Cymerman said.

“My passion is to create meaningful relationships with people and be of service to them and the best way to do that is to be comfortable with people,” Cymerman said.

For invites to the wine party, email Carlos, or to be included on the list of fun, future parties, email Sarawith your first name and how you make a positive impact. To RSVP for Sweet Sunday, email Sara.