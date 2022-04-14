April 14, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont

The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much more are expected to fill the weekend. Learn how to get tickets and what to expect in this video.
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Video, Wellness

Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Video, Wellness

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
News, Video

House Fire On Superba Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* NFT Event In Support Of Ukraine Showcases Ukrainian Children’s Art * House Fire...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym On The Boardwalk Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – April 4th, 2022

April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Food Waste Week Comes To Venice * The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym...
Video

Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
News, Video

Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Video, Wellness

Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...

