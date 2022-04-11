Man Shot to Death in Venice

April 8 shooting at Main and Sunset remains under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man in Venice.

According to the Los Angele Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on April 8 around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Sunset Avenue.

“Pacific Area officers responded to a radio call of a shooting at a bus stop near Main Street and Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” the LAPD said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene. The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

There is no suspect information and the LAPD is asking the public for help identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.