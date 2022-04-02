April 2, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Albert Group Architects.

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

Development has been in the works since 2016

By Dolores Quintana

The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue is nearing completion after a year of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

The multifamily apartment building will have 62 units and will be six stories tall in the Palms area. Deed restricted affordable housing units will be available in the building and the parking structure will be semi-subterranean. 

This development has been in the works since 2016 when the previous owner applied for a permit to construct a slightly smaller building with 49 apartments and sought density bonus incentives from the state of California. The current owner, according to Urbanize Los Angeles and city records, is Arden, LLC and they purchased the property in 2019 for $7.5 million. 

The design of the apartment is being handled by The Albert Group Architects and is again of the very popular contemporary low rise structure with exteriors made of brick, metal panels and stucco. The apartment building is named “The Aster” and includes a ground-floor community room, a second-floor interior courtyard and common spaces on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

The 2019 Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction. Photo: Courtesy.
Life and Arts, News

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk Around the Corner Featuring NFT Auction and Gallery

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

43rd annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction re-emerges with an art gallery and NFT auction April 15 –...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Arts’ Paid Video Production and Editing Program

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Are you a low-income, 18-24 year old living in LA County? Are you...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Column: “I Can Win This Race”

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Combat Veteran Mat Smith believes he has the right stuff to pull off the upset come June 7th Primary! Smith...
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
News, Video

The Late Shad Gaspard To Be Honored With ‘Warrior Award’ This Weekend: YO! Venice Show – March 28th, 2022

March 28, 2022

Read more
March 28, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Residential Fire Damages One Bungalow Threatens Others* Shad Gaspard To Be Honored...

245 Windward Ave, Venice. Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

Smallest Home in Venice on Market for $1.4 Million

March 28, 2022

Read more
March 28, 2022

Windward Avenue property features two bedrooms, one bathroom By Dolores Quintana  The smallest home in Venice, CA is now on...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
News

LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

Deandre Wayne Hooper. Photo: LASD.
News

Missing Man May be in Venice

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Deandre Wayne Hooper was last seen near the North Hollywood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro Officials are asking the public...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR