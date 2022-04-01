April 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The 2019 Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction. Photo: Courtesy.

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk Around the Corner Featuring NFT Auction and Gallery

43rd annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction re-emerges with an art gallery and NFT auction April 15 – May 1

Venice Family Clinic has reimagined the Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction for 2022, this year with an NFT auction and a two-week long art gallery in Santa Monica. 

From Friday, April 15 through Sunday, May 1, the Clinic will offer an opportunity to view and bid on over 200 art works from established, mid-career and emerging artists both in-person at the Clinic’s new Venice Art Walk Gallery at Santa Monica Place and online at artsy.net/veniceartwalk. Also new this year the Clinic will be the beneficiary of an NFT auction hosted on Nifty Gateway. Proceeds from the sale of each artwork directly benefits the Clinic’s mission to provide quality primary health care for people in need.

“We are excited to provide this new way for everyone to view and bid on the art in person at our new Venice Art Walk Gallery,” said Elizabeth Benson Forer, CEO and executive director of Venice Family Clinic. “After having to spend two years apart, we are also energized to have a space to help us reconnect safely with the community that makes Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction a special–and vital–source of funding for the Clinic’s programs and services.”   

Artists from the NFT market have been invited to participate in the first-ever NFT auction to benefit Venice Family Clinic. New works by Tomaso Albertini, Bryan Brinkman, Nina Hawkins, Parin Heidari, Mieke Marple, and more will drop on Nifty Gateway, date to be announced.

“Welcoming artists from the NFT market feels like a bold but natural next step in the evolution of this important Clinic fundraiser,” says Forer. “We are grateful to meet more people through this innovative format who are driven to help us harness our collective power to advance greater health equity.”

Contemporary artist and activist Andrea Bowers will be honored as the 2022 Venice Art Walk Signature Artist. 

“Health care is a human right. I’m so grateful the Venice Family Clinic exists so that people in need have access to quality health care they can afford. The Clinic alone cannot meet the tremendous necessity for health care. Our society must do more—for places like the Clinic, for their patients and the millions of uninsured in this country,” Bowers said.  

Bowers’ artwork will be exhibited in the Venice Art Walk Gallery at Santa Monica Place along with in-demand pieces from artists such as John Baldessari, Gary Baseman, Billy Al Bengston, Bumblebeelovesyou, Fritz Chesnut, Rosson Crow, Laddie John Dill, Sam Durant, FriendsWithYou, Alexandra Grant, Lauren Greenfield, Channing Hansen, KAWS, Grant Levy Lucero, Ed Moses, Ed Ruscha, Analia Saban, The Art of Chase, Zoe Walsh, Brenna Youngblood and many more. Artist Gajin Fujita, in partnership with Mixografia and LA Louver, has created an exclusive edition for the event. 

Venice Art Walk Gallery, at 395 Santa Monica Place in the 1st floor East Court, will be open to the public from noon to 6:00 p.m., April 15 – May 1. More information, including a schedule of events and a complete list of participating artists, is available at venicefamilyclinic.org/artwalk. Beginning April 15, all are welcome to bid on the artworks at artsy.net/veniceartwalk. The auction will conclude on Sunday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. The NFT auction will take place on Nifty Gateway, to be announced.

in Life and Arts, News
