March 28, 2022
245 Windward Ave, Venice. Photo: Redfin.

Smallest Home in Venice on Market for $1.4 Million

Windward Avenue property features two bedrooms, one bathroom

By Dolores Quintana 

The smallest home in Venice, CA is now on the market as reported by Patch.com. The home is a two story and 564 square foot house that was built in 1921 and underwent a renovation during the 1960s. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom and the listing price is $1.4 million. It is quite different from many of the other homes in this central area of Venice. 

This cozy home is located at 245 Windward Avenue and this is the description of the home on Redfin.com, “Located just east of the Windward Circle and across from the post office, this two-story dwelling harkens back to the days of old funky Venice. The original home was built in 1921 and was slightly expanded in the 1960’s. The first floor consists of one large room with kitchen facilities and a bathroom and there are doors from the main room that open out to a large patio area. The second floor is more conventional with a living room, bedroom, kitchen, bath and a porch situated off the bedroom. There is a one car garage with additional storage space and laundry hook-ups. The structure is located at the very back of the lot allowing for a large, private front yard. The property is a fixer and in need of either complete renovation or starting from scratch. RD1.5 zoning may allow for more than one unit.”

This property is listed as a trust sale and the property comes “as is”.

in News, Real Estate
