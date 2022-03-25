Missing Man May be in Venice

Deandre Wayne Hooper was last seen near the North Hollywood Recreation Center

By Sam Catanzaro

Officials are asking the public for help locating a 27-year-old man missing since last Friday who is believed to have been headed to Venice.

Deandre Wayne Hooper was last seen near the North Hollywood Recreation Center, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said they have reason to be concerned about his well-being and that he may be headed to the Venice boardwalk.

Hooper, also known by the nickname “Dre, is Black, 6-feet-2 inches and 265 pounds, with short curly black hair, hazel eyes, a stud piercing in his nose, a tattoo of the word “love” on his right hand and another of the word “Callie” above his right eye. He was last seen wearing a black Lakers hat, dark blue short- sleeve shirt, gray shorts, white socks, black shoes and a black watch.

Anyone with information on Hooper’s whereabouts can contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.