* Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death
* Motorcyclist Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Playa Del Rey
Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death: YO! Venice Show – March 21st, 2022
Del Rey Mixed-Use Development Unwrapped
24 units and 720 square feet of commercial space coming to Culver Boulevard in Del Rey By Dolores Quintana A...
Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development
$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana Community Corporation of Santa...
Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water
Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the "new normal" By Dolores Quintana According...
Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend
March 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...
Police Arrest Man for Drunk Driving on Santa Monica Beach Bike Path
March 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
62-year-old man arrested in connection to March 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested a man for driving drunk...
Column: Santa Monica Police Officers Association Endorse Mike Newhouse for CD11
March 18, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Those dealing first-hand with Los Angeles's homeless policies know who can clean up the mess! By Nick Antonicello The Santa...
Venice’s Muscle Beach Reopens After Three Year Closure
March 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
New racks, benches and more By Sam Catanzaro Muscle Beach in Venice has reopened after a three years hiatus. On...
Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed
March 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...
An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables
March 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at "Tables of Content" by artists...
Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City
March 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...
Iconic Venice Restaurant Now Open Seven Days a Week
March 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Rose Venice announces new hours By Dolores Quintana A longtime Venice restaurant is now open seven days a week.
Kale of All Kinds
March 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms.
Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Venice
March 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Live music, Irish-food, drink specials and more will on on tap
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice
March 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Venice over the weekend. According to the Los Angeles Police Department.,
L.A. Love & Leashes Helps Shelter Pets Find Forever Homes
March 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
L.A. Love & Leashes is the only non-profit adoption center in LA focused on finding homes for dogs and cats
