March 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death: YO! Venice Show – March 21st, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* Microscopic Parasite Potentially Cause Cormorant Bird Death
* Motorcyclist Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Playa Del Rey
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
11995 Culver Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Mixed-Use Development Unwrapped

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

24 units and 720 square feet of commercial space coming to Culver Boulevard in Del Rey By Dolores Quintana A...

The Vista Ballona development seen on March 18. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana Community Corporation of Santa...
News, Real Estate

Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...
Employment, Video

Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...

Photo: Facebook (@santamonicapd) via @sbixlerphotography.
Crime, News

Police Arrest Man for Drunk Driving on Santa Monica Beach Bike Path

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

62-year-old man arrested in connection to March 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested a man for driving drunk...

Mike Newhouse pictured with his family. Photo: Courtesy Mike Newhouse.
News, Opinion

Column: Santa Monica Police Officers Association Endorse Mike Newhouse for CD11

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Those dealing first-hand with Los Angeles’s homeless policies know who can clean up the mess! By Nick Antonicello The Santa...
News

Venice’s Muscle Beach Reopens After Three Year Closure

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

New racks, benches and more By Sam Catanzaro Muscle Beach in Venice has reopened after a three years hiatus.  On...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied  By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...
Video

An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Iconic Venice Restaurant Now Open Seven Days a Week

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

The Rose Venice announces new hours  By Dolores Quintana A longtime Venice restaurant is now open seven days a week. ...
Food & Drink, Video

Kale of All Kinds

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...

Hotel Erwin’s rooftop bar. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News, Upbeat Beat

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Venice

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Live music, corned beef and drinking games and more  Live music, Irish-food, drink specials and more will on on tap...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News, Transportation

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Venice over the weekend.  According to the Los Angeles Police Department.,...
Video

L.A. Love & Leashes Helps Shelter Pets Find Forever Homes

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

L.A. Love & Leashes is the only non-profit adoption center in LA focused on finding homes for dogs and cats...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR