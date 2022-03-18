March 18, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@santamonicapd) via @sbixlerphotography.

Police Arrest Man for Drunk Driving on Santa Monica Beach Bike Path

62-year-old man arrested in connection to March 13 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police recently arrested a man for driving drunk on the Santa Monica beach bike path. 

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), the incident took place on Sunday, March 13, around 5:00 p.m. Police say officers observed a Ford Explorer recklessly driving on the beach bike path at a high rate of speed, in the area near Crescent Bay Park. 

“Dozens of pedestrians and bicyclists had to move/jump out of the way to avoid being struck. With hundreds of individuals on the path, officers alerted all within harm’s way with their lights and sirens,” the SMPD said.  

Officers were able to stop the vehicle at about the 1600 block of the beach bicycle path, near the Santa Monica Pier.   

“The suspected DUI driver was taken into custody before anyone was hurt,” the SMPD said.

According to police, the suspect, Jaime Cruz Ibarra, a 62-year-old male from Compton was booked for DUI, reckless driving and driving on a bicycle lane.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Mike Newhouse pictured with his family. Photo: Courtesy Mike Newhouse.
News, Opinion

Column: Santa Monica Police Officers Association Endorse Mike Newhouse for CD11

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Those dealing first-hand with Los Angeles’s homeless policies know who can clean up the mess! By Nick Antonicello The Santa...
News

Venice’s Muscle Beach Reopens After Three Year Closure

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

New racks, benches and more By Sam Catanzaro Muscle Beach in Venice has reopened after a three years hiatus.  On...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied  By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Iconic Venice Restaurant Now Open Seven Days a Week

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

The Rose Venice announces new hours  By Dolores Quintana A longtime Venice restaurant is now open seven days a week. ...

Hotel Erwin’s rooftop bar. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News, Upbeat Beat

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Venice

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Live music, corned beef and drinking games and more  Live music, Irish-food, drink specials and more will on on tap...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News, Transportation

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Venice over the weekend.  According to the Los Angeles Police Department.,...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...

Spa Soleil Massage. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice Spa Allegedly Sued for Assault and Battery

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Defendant-Spa Soleil Massage in Venice-says they are unaware of lawsuit By Dolores Quintana As reported by City News Service and...
News, Video

Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday: YO! Venice Show – March 14th, 2022

March 14, 2022

Read more
March 14, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday* City Of La...
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

Photo: engelvoelkers.com.
News, Real Estate

Venice’s Radius House Redesigned as ‘Living Sculpture’

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Milwood Avenue house redesigned by Pentagon By Dolores Quintana Pentagon has redesigned Venice’s Radius House as a “living sculpture with...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Over 200 People Moved From Venice Boardwalk

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Still work to be done despite progress By Dolores Quintana After seven months, there has been progress related to the...
News

Newhouse Launches Campaign With Rally in Venice

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Mike Newhouse launches council bid with rally by the beach By Nick Antonicello Mike Newhouse, the popular Venice local and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR