March 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).

Iconic Venice Restaurant Now Open Seven Days a Week

The Rose Venice announces new hours 

By Dolores Quintana

A longtime Venice restaurant is now open seven days a week. 

The Rose Venice, an iconic restaurant of the beachside community, will be open seven days a week once again as of March 14 according to their Instagram. 

From Monday through Friday, lunch service begins at 10:00 a.m. with dinner service beginning at 5:00 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, lunch will be served starting at 9:00 a.m. and dinner will be served at the usual 5:00 p.m. hour. 

Chef Jason Neroni’s menu of favorites includes pizzas, pastas and salads but with the European flair that Neroni gained in his travels and his time spent at world-famous kitchens like Arzak, El Bulli and Murgaritz as a culinary ambassador to Spain. 

You’ll find breakfast fare like breakfast burritos, Huevos Rancheros, pastries like the Creamsicle croissant and Lemon Meringue Bombolini and starters like the Burrata Fior di Latte, made of Blood And Cara Cara Oranges, Smoked Olive Oil, Garlic Bread, Salted Candied Hazelnuts, which sounds amazing.

