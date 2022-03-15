Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Venice over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department., the incident was reported at 6:22 a.m. Sunday at Lincoln Boulevard and Venice Boulevard.

The vehicle, a Toyota Camry remained at the scene.

A LAPD spokesperson was not aware if the driver was cited or arrested in connection to the incident.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim was Nathan Hadlock, a 43-year-old Venice resident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.