Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Venice over the weekend.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department., the incident was reported at 6:22 a.m. Sunday at Lincoln Boulevard and Venice Boulevard.
The vehicle, a Toyota Camry remained at the scene.
A LAPD spokesperson was not aware if the driver was cited or arrested in connection to the incident.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim was Nathan Hadlock, a 43-year-old Venice resident.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.