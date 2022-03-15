March 15, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Venice over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department., the incident was reported at 6:22 a.m. Sunday at Lincoln Boulevard and Venice Boulevard.  

The vehicle, a Toyota Camry remained at the scene. 

A LAPD spokesperson was not aware if the driver was cited or arrested in connection to the incident. 

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim was Nathan Hadlock, a 43-year-old Venice resident. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

in Crime, News, Transportation
Related Posts
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...

Spa Soleil Massage. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice Spa Allegedly Sued for Assault and Battery

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Defendant-Spa Soleil Massage in Venice-says they are unaware of lawsuit By Dolores Quintana As reported by City News Service and...
News, Video

Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday: YO! Venice Show – March 14th, 2022

March 14, 2022

Read more
March 14, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday* City Of La...
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

Photo: engelvoelkers.com.
News, Real Estate

Venice’s Radius House Redesigned as ‘Living Sculpture’

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Milwood Avenue house redesigned by Pentagon By Dolores Quintana Pentagon has redesigned Venice’s Radius House as a “living sculpture with...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Over 200 People Moved From Venice Boardwalk

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Still work to be done despite progress By Dolores Quintana After seven months, there has been progress related to the...
News

Newhouse Launches Campaign With Rally in Venice

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Mike Newhouse launches council bid with rally by the beach By Nick Antonicello Mike Newhouse, the popular Venice local and...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
News, Video

Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR