Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate restaurants owned by women in Los Angeles, from March 4 through March 13, 2022. Offerings vary, some are vegan and many others are not, but these specials highlight the diversity of restaurants founded, owned and operated by women in Los Angeles and the care and skill that goes into each dish or product. The variety and the collaborations between the female chefs and restaurateurs is truly stunning once again.

On the Westside, the following restaurants will be participating with special events and specials at their restaurants:

Clementine Restaurant at 1751 Ensley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 will be hosting a Re: Her Mini Mart for ten days that features the products of women creators:

LAVERNE SMITH | LITTLE BELIZE RESTAURANT

littlebelizerestaurant.com

Stew Chicken: bone-in chicken breast with savory brown gravy, $10 each, serves 2

SANDRA CORDERO, gasolinacafe

Gasolina Olives, Spanish Olives with Citrus and Thyme

$11 each.

DORA HERRERA , yucasla.com

Cochinia Pibil, Yucatan-style shredded pork with pickled onions, $12 each, serves 2.

KIM PRINCE https://www.hotvillechicken.com/

Sweet Heat Seasoning, a blend of herbs and spices perfect for marinades, tenderizing, and splashing on top of your fave dish. It gives everything a kick, $15 each.

ULI NASIBOVA https://www.instagram.com/gelateriauli/

Gelato by the pint, $14.

DINA SAMSON https://www.rossoblula.com/

Rossoblu Dried Pasta, four nests of dried hand rolled pasta made with double zero flour and golden yolk eggs, $17 each.

HEATHER SPERLING https://botanicarestaurant.com/

Botanica Chile Oil, An aromatic chile oil made with ginger, star anise & other aromatics, $10 each

Botanica Dukkah, a nut, seed and spice mix made for sprinkling over salads, roasted vegetables, dips, tartines, etc! $12 each.

Botanica Spiced Honey, California honey infused with spices. Made in collaboration with LA’s Block Shop Textiles, $14 each.

LEAH FERRAZZANI, Semolina Artisanal Pasta

One pound of delicious, slow-dried, bronze die extruded pasta from local pasta maker Leah Ferrazzani, $7.99 each.

JULIE CAMPOY, Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations

Rosemary Currant Parmesan Toast. Our signature Rosemary Currant Bread, very thinly sliced and baked with parmesan, $9.95 each.

SARAH HENDRIX, ladyandlarder.com

Lady Crackers, Sourdough Sea Salt Crackers, $7 each.

KIRSTYN SHAW The Very Best Cookie In The Whole Wide World.com

Not Yo Mamma’s RKT, Brown butter, toasted marshmallows, and a touch of sea salt are what make these crispy rice treats EXTRA. Added bonus, these treats are GLUTEN FREE, $6 each.

MICHELLE WILTON Date Better Snacks.com Date Better, Nut butter filled medjool dates covered in 85% organic chocolate. Gluten Free and Vegan. 2 servings per, $5.99 each.

Clementine is also doing a dish collaboration with Semolina Pasta, described like so, “Capo Pastaia Leah Farrazzani of Pasadena’s Semolina Artisanal Pasta and Clementine chef/owner Annie Miler team up to bring you a hot, handmade and heartfelt bowl of rigatoni & meatballs. With golden buttery rustic garlic bread, it’s everything your spirit needs right now. Also available in a-la-carte heat-at-home options to feed the whole family. Hot Special: Rigatoni and Meatballs, $15 each. Rigatoni with tender turkey meatballs braised in roasted tomato sauce and a slice of garlic bread.

Ala Carte, heat at home version: Clementine Turkey Meatballs in Roasted Tomato Sauce

quart | 10 meatballs | $22

pint | 4 meatballs | $12

Semolina Artisanal Pasta Rigatoni

1 pound box | $7.99

Clementine Rustic Garlic Bread

4-pack | $7.95

Ayara Thai, 6245 W 87th St, will be doing a “flavor trade” with Gabi James “ incorporating traditional Thai and Spanish flavors from each other’s cuisines into their own traditional dishes, creating never-before-tasted flavor mashups that are sure to become favorites.” It is described on the website in detail like this: “For the entirety of the 10 days of RE:Her festival, Gabi James will feature an upgraded version of their Loaded Croquettes for this Flavor Trade with Ayara Thai’s housemade crispy pork belly and Thai Chili-Lime Sauce alongside a fish sauce aioli, fresh cilantro and jalapeño all on top of Gabi James potato croquettes. Gabi James will also be kicking things up a notch with the “Thai One On,” an amazing cocktail using Ayara’s delicious house brew Thai tea, rye whiskey & sherry syrup. Ayara Thai will keep the Flavor Trade going, featuring the Jalapeño Business (housemade jalapeño-cilantro vodka, lemon & pineapple) from Gabi James to pair with all of Ayara’s favorites. In addition, Ayara will feature a merguez Fried Rice, featuring harissa, local medjool dates, & Tunisian spiced lamb sausage from Gabi James family recipes this flavor trade and will also be available for the whole 10-day festival.”

Esters Wine Shop and Bar, 1314 7th St, Santa Monica, Women’s History Month Gift Box: Esters Wine Shop & Bar has curated a beautiful gift box featuring goodies from all female artisans, so give it to your best pal, that special lady in your life, or yourself! The box is $135 and includes a bottle of “Jus Jus Sparkling Verjus Night” – a collaboration by famed winemaker Martha Stoumen and artist, writer, cook & photographer Julia Sherman; an Esters Champagne stopper; Esters housemade Lavender Almonds; jar of Batch Thirty-Three Strawberry Organic Jam; and a LAIT candle. Available the entire month of March 2022 for pickup or local/national shipping. Swing by in person or order online at https://www.esterswineshop.com/shop/wines/ starting March 1.

Kye’s Feel Good Food, 1518 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, is doing a Vegan Fiesta Meal Collaboration Featuring signature menu items from 5 women owned local restaurants across LA and includes:

Alkalizer Tonic from Raw Cane Super Juice (winner of best beverage awarded by Vegan Health & Fitness Magazine)

Vegan Tortilla Soup from Chulita (Venice neighborhood favorite featuring ingredients from Santa Monica Farmer’s Market)

Chips and Salsa Macha from Socalo (iconic, award winning chef/owners Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken)

Bean Taco KyeRito from Kye’s (voted most loved vegan/vegetarian restaurant in Santa Monica 2021)

Vegan GF Ice Cream Sammie from Dear Bella Creamery (voted best ice cream by VegOut Magazine).

Lady and Larder, 828 Pico Blvd Suite 2, Santa Monica, has three collaborations.

With Semolina Artisanal Pasta and the offering is “for the entire length of the Re:Her Festival we will be offering FRESH PASTA from Semolina Artisanal Pasta at our shop along with an expanded selection of dried pastas. Cheese + Pasta + Wine FOREVER!”, $12 each.

With Ulli’s Gelato and the offering is “Uli’s Gelato – pints and minis- will be available for purchase at Lady & Larder Shop for the entire 10 Day festival.”, $10 each.

With Sqirl and the offering is “Lady & Larder will be hosting Sqirl at their Santa Monica Shop on Saturday, March 12th. Offerings will include assorted Sqirl Pastries, jams, market driven fermented sodas and Lady Cheese picnic boxes featuring Sqirl’s GF Cheesy Crackers. Lady & Larder is so thrilled to be hosting an east side favorite here in west LA for one day only.” $5 each.

Monroe Place, 8541 Washington Blvd, Culver City, is doing a collaboration with Highly Likely and the offering is “Kat Turner from Highly Likely & Sara Fakhfouri from Monroe Place will be collaborating together offering a turkey sando, The Green Gal! S’chug sauce, herb turkey, pomegranate molasses, arugula, cucumber, dill, z’atar, pistachio, zesty AF miso lime dressing, herb whipped feta, on bub & grandma’s focaccia!” $16 each.

Ospi Venice, 2025 Pacific Ave, has this offering “Melissa Saka, owner of Ospi, will present HOT CHICKen sausage pesto pizza for 10 Days.” $26 each.

Qusqo Bistro & Gallery, 11633 Santa Monica Blvd, has three offerings from March 4 to March 11.

Pachamama (motherearth): “In collaboration with Uli’s gelateria, we will be offering a special dessert of Vegan ice cream covered in Peruvian fresas postre. $5 donated to Re: HER.” $10 each.

Love HER : Youth Elixir: “The Inkan gods believed in the power of “Chicha”, the ancient Peruvian youth elixir. Chicha is a blend of purple corn, pineapple, apple, cinnamon, cloves, and maca (peruvian ginseng)packed with antioxidants, more than blueberries or vino. The power juice boosts immunity & your metabolism. Our present athletes and warriors drink this juice with their meal to keep trim and energized. The drink also boosts collagen and why Native Peruvians are so youthful. Enjoy your Carafe at home. We drink this daily!” $20 each.

Journey to Peru – Meal for 2: “Take a culinary trip to Peru, we provide the experience of Qusqo, the belly of the world, a center of nourishment. Your dream maybe to visit Machu Pichu, but for now, get a sensual experience here in Los Angeles. The family style meal includes 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, and dessert. Chef chooses the menu, VEGAN option too.” $50 each.

Socalo, 1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, has a Vegan Fiesta Meal Collaboration too. Featuring signature menu items from 5 women owned local restaurants across LA! It is the same offering that Kye’s Feel Good Food is offering but both restaurants are part of the collaboration and that’s why it is being offered by both.

Winston Pies, both the Brentwood location at 11678 San Vicente Blvd and the Santa Monica location at 1705 Ocean Ave, will have the same offering. Brianna Adams is bringing back Sweet & Tart – Edna’s Lemon Meringue, “In honor of all of the strong women in our lives, we are bringing back Edna’s Lemon Meringue for 10 Days of RE:Her. We will be offering a limited run of Edna’s Lemon Meringue in our 5″ mini. Housemade Meyer lemon filling, in a shortbread crust, topped with a fresh sweet meringue. Sweet & Tart! Pre-ordering is highly recommended as this little pie goes fast.” $11 each.